Monday Oct 11 2021
Adele reignites romance rumours with Harry Styles

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Adele once again set tongues wagging as she gushed over One Direction hunk Harry Styles during an Instagram Live Q&A.

The singing sensation sent her followers into meltdown as she took to Instagram Live to play a snippet of her new track, Easy On Me, and answered some fan questions, including one about Watermelon Sugar hitmaker Harry Styles.

The singer revealed her opinion on the 27-year-old One Direction frontman. One viewer asked her opinion on Harry, to which she replied: "Yes I do know Harry. He's great, he's lovely, he's a very very sweet boy."

Adele's fans have already speculated the pair once dates after their trip to the Caribbean sparked rumours that the musicians were more than friends. Harry once revealed he has had his eye on Adele back then.

Fans took to Twitter to revel in the moment with many stanning the pair and labelling them "hadele".

Another wrote: She revealed her love for fellow musician Harry Styles. And a second saying: "YASSS". While a third penned: "Harry Styles and Adele," followed by a string of love heart emojis.

Drake celebrates son Adonis' 4th birthday in style

Kim Kardashian roasts Kanye West with her unexpected move on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her own relationship as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in hot red outfit

Designers don't want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million

Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards

School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game

Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kim Kardashian leaves fans in hysterics during SNL monologue

