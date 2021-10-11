Adele reignites romance rumours with Harry Styles

Adele once again set tongues wagging as she gushed over One Direction hunk Harry Styles during an Instagram Live Q&A.

The singing sensation sent her followers into meltdown as she took to Instagram Live to play a snippet of her new track, Easy On Me, and answered some fan questions, including one about Watermelon Sugar hitmaker Harry Styles.

The singer revealed her opinion on the 27-year-old One Direction frontman. One viewer asked her opinion on Harry, to which she replied: "Yes I do know Harry. He's great, he's lovely, he's a very very sweet boy."

Adele's fans have already speculated the pair once dates after their trip to the Caribbean sparked rumours that the musicians were more than friends. Harry once revealed he has had his eye on Adele back then.

Fans took to Twitter to revel in the moment with many stanning the pair and labelling them "hadele".

Another wrote: She revealed her love for fellow musician Harry Styles. And a second saying: "YASSS". While a third penned: "Harry Styles and Adele," followed by a string of love heart emojis.