Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disliked by lots of black people, claims John Barnes

A large number of black people ‘aren’t’ fans of Meghan Markle or Prince Harry, according to former England star John Barnes.

John Barnes also dismissed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims about an unnamed senior royal which allegedly focused on Archie's skin colour before he was born.



The father-of-seven, whose wife is white, said he would "expect that conversation" to happen, adding that people will "always wonder" about the baby's appearance.

He, while speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine, claimed that Meghan is not liked by lots of black people that he knows.

During an interview for his upcoming book The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism, he added: "I'm not a big fan of theirs.

John Barnes went on to say: "A lot of black people I know aren't. The problem now is that if you don't like her, people will call you a racist when it's got nothing to do with that.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their bombshell interview made claims about their son's skin colour , saying a senior royal allegedly focused on Archie's skin colour before his birth.