Monday Oct 11 2021
The royal family to ‘snub’ Queen's Balmoral holiday tradition

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Experts believe the royal family may never again honour Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral holiday tradition once she passes away.

Royally Us podcast co-host Christina Garibaldi made this claim and was also quoted saying, "Charles is maybe thinking of turning Balmoral into a museum, and Kate and William will likely move to Windsor to be a little bit closer.

"So it seems like he wants to slim down the monarchy and make it more accessible to the public to relive history all over again."

"Balmoral becoming a museum actually made me a little sad because they are never going to spend August in Scotland again after the queen passes away because it is cold!

"Everyone else in this country goes to the Mediterranean in August but the Royal Family just goes up north."

Ms Garibaldi also went on to add that the Scottish estate will "probably not the destination anymore."

