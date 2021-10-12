 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Demi Lovato believes term alien derogatory

American singer Demi Lovato said that the term alien is offensive hence it should not be used anymore.

The 29-year-old singer went for a non-binary identity in May and started using them/they pronouns. According to the singer, the term 'alien' is 'derogatory' instead, 'ETs' should be used.

"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything," Lovato told Australia's PEDESTRRIAN.TV. "That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned."

Demi Lovato is currently engaged with their new show 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' about UFO search during road trips in this Peacock Original series.

Demi Lovato also said the aggressive term should be discarded. “If there was something there that wanted us to do it, I really think it would have happened so far. But I think we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens are derogatory to anything," the singer said. 

"That’s what I call them ET. That’s why I like it! Oh yeah, that’s a little bit. It’s a little bit of information I’ve learned."

When asked about the biggest misconceptions about aliens, Lovato noted, "I think the ones that bother me are that they're harmful or that they'll come and take over the planet."

