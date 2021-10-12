Demi Lovato believes term 'alien' derogatory

American singer Demi Lovato said that the term alien is offensive hence it should not be used anymore.



The 29-year-old singer went for a non-binary identity in May and started using them/they pronouns. According to the singer, the term 'alien' is 'derogatory' instead, 'ETs' should be used.

"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything," Lovato told Australia's PEDESTRRIAN.TV. "That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned."

Demi Lovato is currently engaged with their new show 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' about UFO search during road trips in this Peacock Original series.

When asked about the biggest misconceptions about aliens, Lovato noted, "I think the ones that bother me are that they're harmful or that they'll come and take over the planet."