Perrie Edwards gushes over newborn son, beau in new photos

Perrie Edwards is gushing over new snaps of her newborn son.

Taking to Instagram, the Little Mix singer's boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared some adorable photos from a recent photoshoot.

In the black-and-white snaps, the shirtless footballer could be seen holding their adorable little son Axel, beaming with joy.

In one snap, he could be seen placing a loving kiss on their son's head, while in the other he looked down with an adoring gaze at the baby boy in his arms.



Perrie could not help but gush over her beau and her son as she commented on her baby daddy's post: "My boys," with a heart emoji.

