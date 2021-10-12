 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Perrie Edwards gushes over newborn son, beau in new photos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Perrie Edwards gushes over newborn son, beau in new photos

Perrie Edwards is gushing over new snaps of her newborn son.

Taking to Instagram, the Little Mix singer's boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared some adorable photos from a recent photoshoot.

In the black-and-white snaps, the shirtless footballer could be seen holding their adorable little son Axel, beaming with joy.

In one snap, he could be seen placing a loving kiss on their son's head, while in the other he looked down with an adoring gaze at the baby boy in his arms.

Perrie could not help but gush over her beau and her son as she commented on her baby daddy's post: "My boys," with a heart emoji. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'

With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'
'Radiant' Kylie Jenner ready to welcome baby no. 2

'Radiant' Kylie Jenner ready to welcome baby no. 2
Megan Fox admits to suffering from body dysmorphia

Megan Fox admits to suffering from body dysmorphia

Squid Game comes to life in Abu Dhabi

Squid Game comes to life in Abu Dhabi
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get matching tattoos before GQ Style cover shoot

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get matching tattoos before GQ Style cover shoot
Dylan Sprouse cherishes girlfriend Barbara Palvin on birthday: 'Late but worth the wait'

Dylan Sprouse cherishes girlfriend Barbara Palvin on birthday: 'Late but worth the wait'
Tyga accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Tyga accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson
Machine Gun Kelly says his relationship with Megan Fox is ‘ecstasy’ and ‘agony’

Machine Gun Kelly says his relationship with Megan Fox is ‘ecstasy’ and ‘agony’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West still getting a divorce despite rekindled friendship

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West still getting a divorce despite rekindled friendship

Halsey gets real about the physical aspects of motherhood

Halsey gets real about the physical aspects of motherhood

‘Squid Game’ director compares the show’s VIPs to Donald Trump

‘Squid Game’ director compares the show’s VIPs to Donald Trump
DC Comic's new Superman is proving to break barriers with new identity

DC Comic's new Superman is proving to break barriers with new identity

Latest

view all