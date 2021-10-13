 
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Pianist Dame Imogen Cooper receives Medal for Music from Queen Elizabeth

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Pianist Dame Imogen Cooper receives Medal for Music from Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth presented the celebrated pianist Dame Imogen Cooper with her  Medal for Music on Wednesday during a ceremony held at the Buckingham Palace.

The Medal is awarded to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have influenced the musical life of the nation, said a statement issued by the palace.

On being chosen as the winner of The Queen’s Medal for Music for 2019 last year, Dame Imogen Cooper shared her reflections of the challenges that musicians have faced during the pandemic.


