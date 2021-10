Netflix on Wednesday released the first teaser of the highly anticipated volume 2 of season 5 of "Money Heist" .

"The end is coming.. The final season of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist premieres December 3," announced Netflix.

The clip shared o Twitter received thousands of views within a few minutes.

The hit TV show features Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño and others in important roles.