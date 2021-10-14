Kendall Jenner sets New York's streets on fire with her walk in polka dot sweater and jeans

Supermodel Kendall Jenner showed off her grace as she bundled up in a cozy polka dot sweater with jeans while shopping in New York on Wednesday.

The fashion sensation rocked a polka dot sweater paired with denim slacks as she left her hotel for a bit of retail therapy.

The 25-year-old's plush beige sweater featured thick cream and brown polka dots across the front and down the sleeves.

Kendall added inches to her long legs with a pair of chunky black boots and wore straight leg jeans.

The reality star looked out of this world as she wore her dark brown hair loosely curled and rocked a pair of rectangular frames.

Kendall's trip to the Big Apple comes after a recent jaunt to the Windy City where she served up sips of her 818 Tequila. She recently reminisced on her 25th birthday bash where she celebrated in Halloween costumes with friends and family.

Almost immediately after announcing her latest venture earlier this year, Kendall Jenner faced intense scrutiny for the name of her brand and the attempt to diminish tequila's cultural significance in the Latinx community.