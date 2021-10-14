 
Former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke set to unveil new era of Spanish music

Ally Brooke is set to give the world a whole new side of herself.

Speaking to People, the former Fifth Harmony singer shared that she will be releasing a new era of music in Spanish first of which will is called Mi Música, which will be out on October 22.

"This has been such a major blessing in my life," she said.

"My fans can see how happy I am and I can't even explain it. It's indescribable."

While she has previously released Spanish music, the singer said that this new era really "taps into my roots, how I grew up and who I am today."

"I co-wrote a lot of these songs. I was able to be so involved with the creative process,

"This is me. This is totally me. And the world's going to hear it. I can't wait."

