Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have teamed up with an asset management company promoting socially responsible investments.



In addition to investing part of their savings with the New York company, the couple will take on a new role as "impact partners," the firm Ethic said Tuesday on its website, without specifying the exact nature of the job.



Royal biographer Angela Levin, who is known as a staunch opponent of the couple, praised a Times article criticizing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new partnership. "Fascinating piece in Times 2 about Ethic and companies like it," she said.

It seems that Harry and Meghan's latest impact partnership may not be as globally successful as they may think," she wrote on Twitter.



Since moving to California and stepping back from official royal duties, Harry and Meghan have signed lucrative deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, among other tie-ups with publishers and motivational speaking.

Prince Harry also accepted a position as "chief impact officer" at San Francisco-based life-coaching startup BetterUp in March and is due to publish his memoir in 2022.