Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume

Friday Oct 15 2021
Friday Oct 15, 2021

Justin Bieber's sweetheart Hailey Bieber has revealed what her pup will be wearing this Halloween.

The 24-year-old supermodel shared the cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume. The pooch, that looked absolutely adorable, did not seem thrilled by the transformation.

"Spooky SZN is upon us," Hailey captioned the photo, which showed her snapping the mirror selfie and wearing a sweatshirt.

She also gave a glimpse of her room could be seen in the background, which had a pair of glam heels propped up on a dresser.

On the other hands, Kylie Jenner also got into the fun of Halloween dog dressing and shared a hilarious photo of her chihuahua suited up in an avocado costume.

Hailey Bieber and the Kardashian-Jenner clan love Halloween and go all out for it.

