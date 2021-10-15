Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini during outing with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flashed her legs in snake print mini dress as she stepped out with her beau Travis Barker for the first time after being lampooned by Kim Kardashian on SNL.

The 42-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, refrained from showcasing their love during their latest outing in New York City on Thursday. Their PDA-packed romance was lampooned by Kim Kardashian last weekend.

Kourtney looked amazing as she put on a leggy display in a snake print mini dress and knee-high boots, showing off her edgy side.

Scott Disick's ex played up her short hair, adding a slight flip to the ends. She accentuated her trim waist with a black belt cinched around the torso.

Barker wore black tank top and spiked choker necklace to look dashing. The Blink-182 drummer followed Kourtney outside of their hotel, and though they were not packing their usual PDA, he remained close by her side.