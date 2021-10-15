Matthew Mindler mom issues statement after autopsy results come in: report

Matthew Mindler’s mother issues a statement in response to the newly released details of his autopsy findings.

For those unversed, Mindler is a former child star who appeared in the 2011 show Our Idiot Brother.

According to a coroner’s report, obtained by TMZ, the young boy died as a result of complications that arose due to “sodium nitrate toxicity.”

The 19-year-old first went missing back in late August during the first week of college at Millersville University, out in Pennsylvania.

The cause of death has led Mindler’s mom to issue a statement in response to her grave loss and even admitted that her son’s internet search history hinted that he was rather interested in acquiring the compound.



she even admitted that while she knows her son had a painful history with anxiety, there were no indications he was ever suicidal.

Thus she wishes to spread awareness regarding the dangers of sodium nitrate as well as its lethal potential.

The actor’s mother even admitted that her son had purchased $15 worth of sodium nitrate from an online shipping service and that dose, according to officials, was enough to kill almost four people.