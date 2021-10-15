 
Friday Oct 15 2021
Prince Harry can flex Lilibet christening struggles with new memoir

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Experts fear Prince Harry may end up featuring his struggles with Lilibet’s christening in his upcoming new memoir.

This worry has been expressed by royal and entertainment reporter Neil Sean.

He expressed these concerns while speaking on YouTube and there he was quoted saying, "What some senior royals are concerned about is the fact that, if Harry and Meghan were to return for a christening, would this then make another chapter in that forthcoming tell-all memoir?"

"It would make perfect sense if you think about it because this would give them a story, good or bad. How well they were treated if they were treated well at all, or how in fact did the day go.”

Before concluding he added, "The other side of the coin is that senior members of the British Royal Family don't want to be part of that book."

