Friday Oct 15 2021
Prince William says his daughter Charlotte believes unicorns are real

Prince William on Friday revealed that his daughter Princess Charlotte believes unicorns are real.

He was answering fans questions on Instagram ahead of his Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Sunday.

"Are unicorns real," asked a user. "Well I think if you talk to my daughter she'd say they were real," he said jokingly.

 
The Duke of Cambridge also talked about why he decided to launch the Earthshot Prize and how it could help protect the Earth.

When a royal fan asked whether he knows the name of the winner of this year's award, William responded in affirmative but said he can't disclose the name.

