Friday Oct 15 2021
'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist voices support for Hollywood crews

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist voices support for Hollywood crews

Behind-the-scenes workers on Hollywood films and television shows will launch a nationwide strike next week unless contract talks with producers are resolved, their union said on Wednesday.

If no agreement is reached by 12:01 a.m. PDT on Oct. 18, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, including camera operators and make-up artists, will launch a work stoppage threatening to devastate major studios, IATSE President Matthew Loeb said.

American actress Juliette Lewis issued a statement saying she stands with the protesting employees in their fight.

Melissa Benoist, the American actress best known for her role as "Supergirl", also shared Juliette statement to her Instagram stories to show solidarity with the protesters.


