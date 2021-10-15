Katrina Kaif looks stunning in latest photo-shoot

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was among thousands of people who reacted to Katrina Kaif's stunning photos that Bollywood actress shared on Instagram on Friday.

Katrina posted the photos on the occasion of Dussehra, religious festival in India.

Sharing her pictures on the photo and video sharing app, the Bollywood diva wrote "May this day be an auspicious and happy beginning for all, and for us as we begin our #Sooryavanshi journey".

Sooryavanshi is her upcoming film that features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to release on November 5.