Friday Oct 15 2021
'Kurulus:Osman': Turgut Bey fans disappointed after watching episode 2 of season 3

Friday Oct 15, 2021

'Kurulus:Osman', a  sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, recently returned for the third season on a Turkish TV channel.

The fans who were expecting that Turgut Bey would also return in the season 3 were left disappointed the latest episode of the Turkish series was aired on Wednesday.

A large number of Pakistani and Indian fans were expecting that the episode would see Cengiz Coşkun reprise his role as Turgut Bey in the episode two of season three.

But Turgut Bey shown in the episode turned out to be another character and not the one who won hearts of millions of people for his performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".



