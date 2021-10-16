 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez to marry Ben Affleck soon

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez's ex PR representative has predicted that she will finally tie the knot with Ben Affleck and 'now is the right time' for their relationship.

The singer/actress is destined to settle down with the actor and used to hate her famous backside, according to her former PR representative.

Rob Shuter worked on the superstar's PR team between 2003 and 2005 and personally wrote the Hollywood power couple's break-up statement when they first split in 2004.

The 48-year-old believes the pair only separated because of Ben's addiction demons, and now the former Batman star finally appears to have beaten them, he predicts Bennifer, as they're known to fans, will finally get married.

Rob was reported to have said: 'Ben was the one that got away. When they broke up his demons were a secret.'

Lopez, 52, rekindled her relationship with Affleck, 49, in May this year following her split from former fiancé, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 46.

Ben and Jennifer have become inseparable ever since, recently making their first red carpet appearance in 15 years, sparking talk that they could get engaged for the second time.

