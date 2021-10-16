Gigi Hadid cuts a cool figure in cuffed jeans and leather blazer during NYC walk

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she showcased her slender midsection in a crop top during her appearance in New York City one year after welcoming daughter Khai.

The 26-year-old supermodel looked sunning in cuffed jeans and a leather blazer as her crop top highlighted her midsection.



Zayn Malik's sweetheart managed to stand out from the crowd despite wearing all black as she strolled around New York City with her longtime manager Luiz Mattos.

Bella Hadid's sister's ensemble for the day included cuffed black jeans which were slouched to expose her midriff and a fitted black crop top.



She layered a stylish leather blazer on top and slipped her feet into leather sandals adorned with roses.

Gigi Hadid's famous red locks were slicked back into a low bun as she carried a small brown purse while strolling in a pair of sunglasses.