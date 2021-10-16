 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen claps back at Prince Charles’ monarchy by ‘pushing lesser royals’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly showcased her public rejection of Prince Charles’ plans for the monarchy by pushing other lesser-known royals into the forefront.

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne made this observation ion.

During his interview with Express, Mr MacMarthanne was quoted saying, "The fundamental question is: what is Prince Charles’s vision for the monarchy when he succeeds, of which its membership is but one of many questions, perhaps even the least important of them.”

"Ultimately the matter of a slimmed-down membership is about perception and what drives that.”

"The debate is contextualised by cost, value for money, and a desire to ensure royals are not seen as hangers-on. The simple and obvious solution is to reduce numbers."

"Cost to the taxpayer therefore hardly enters the equation, and slimming numbers down may create more problems than it solves.

Even "The Kents and Gloucesters only became working royals to meet the demand being placed on the monarchy in the 40s and 50s and thereafter.

"Reduce the monarchy’s membership without considering the demands being placed upon it, and all that will be achieved is to expect fewer royals to do more, or limit the visibility of the monarchy. Yet, monarchy lives and survives by being visible.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, William competing for ‘environmentalist king-in-waiting’ title

Prince Charles, William competing for ‘environmentalist king-in-waiting’ title
Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’

Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’
Sean Penn splits from third wife Leila George

Sean Penn splits from third wife Leila George
I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears

I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears
Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to donors from Diana event after refusing invite

Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to donors from Diana event after refusing invite
Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95

Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95
Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career

Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career
Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Harry Potter director reveals why Robin Williams wasn’t cast

Harry Potter director reveals why Robin Williams wasn’t cast
Prince Charles risks ‘total eclipse’ by Prince William: report

Prince Charles risks ‘total eclipse’ by Prince William: report
Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers

Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers

Latest

view all