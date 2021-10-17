 
Britney Spears warns family about exposing their sordid stories

American singer Britney Spears is coming all guns blazing against her family yet again.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic crooner, 39, hinted that she is filled to the brim with sordid stories regarding her family during her 13-year conservatorship.

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me!!!” she wrote.

In an earlier Instagram post, she had blasted her family, saying: “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different [from you] so they can [expletive] with you !!!!” 

