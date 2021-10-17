 
Sunday Oct 17 2021
'Squid Game' director lost teeth from stress while filming: 'My one-man squad'

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

The director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk ended up losing almost six of his original teeth while filming the show due to the accumulating stress.

He opened up about it all while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, and was even quoted saying, "Yeah, I mean, as you said, this was a nine-episode series and I was the only one who was writing the scripts and directing the whole thing, so it was a really physically, mentally, emotionally challenging task.”

"And the story doesn't exactly have the simplest concept, so as we were going along, new ideas were coming to me, or I would see flaws that I felt needed to be corrected, so I was, in fact, revising the script as I was filming the whole series.”

He concluded by noting, "So that's partly why I had a huge amount of stress, which led to me losing six teeth during production, which I've mentioned in some other interviews.”

