Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Dua Lipa was seen living it up with Donatella Versace at a star-studded party in London.

The Levitating hit-maker stepped out in a leggy display as she stunned in a glittery purple mini skirt along with a shimmery lime green top. 

She paired the look with green satin heels, a yellow bag and some statement jewelry.

Dua seemed to be the life of the party as she was spotted with Donatella having a good chat.

As for the fashion powerhouse, she opted for a glam look as she wore an embellished silver dress with black tights and thigh-high boots.

Take a look:

