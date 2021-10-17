 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Olivia Wilde was spotted out and about with her beau Harry Styles in New York.

The actress and the former One Direction star were seen enjoying a relaxing walk around the big city with a group of friends before Harry’s net big concert in the city.

For their off day, the duo kept it very casual as Olivia opted for a white T-shirt, black leggings and a black bag and white trainers.

As for Harry, he opted for a purple hoodie, black shorts and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, sources recently got candid and addressed the couple's growing romance.

The claim has been made by sources close to People magazine and during their most recent interview for the weekly issue, they admitted that Styles has offered Wilde the option to “join him when she can” while he’s on the road.

Take a look:

