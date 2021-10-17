 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Guests have started arriving on the green carpet at Alexandra Palace ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize.

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince Williams Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Among them the former Conservative leader and ex foreign secretary Lord Hague and actress Emma Watson.

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince Williams Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince William will bestow his inaugural "Earthshot" environmental prize at a gala ceremony on Sunday, after a buildup marked by royal displeasure at world leaders' inaction on climate change.

At the televised event -- featuring the renowned naturalist David Attenborough and performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and others -- five international winners will each receive £1 million ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros).

More From Entertainment:

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City
New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US
Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day
LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship
'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement

Latest

view all