Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Guests have started arriving on the green carpet at Alexandra Palace ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize.



Among them the former Conservative leader and ex foreign secretary Lord Hague and actress Emma Watson.



Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince William will bestow his inaugural "Earthshot" environmental prize at a gala ceremony on Sunday, after a buildup marked by royal displeasure at world leaders' inaction on climate change.



At the televised event -- featuring the renowned naturalist David Attenborough and performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and others -- five international winners will each receive £1 million ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros).

