Monday Oct 18 2021
Kourtney Kardashian confirms engagement with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially taking their relationship to the next level as they took the plunge and got engaged.

The 42-year-old reality TV star confirmed her engagement to her beau with photos posted on Instagram from just moments after Barker went down on one knee.

"forever @travisbarker," she wrote alongside the photos.

An insider revealed to E! News, the proposal happened at sunset with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson also present for the special moment.

"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there. Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel,” said the insider. 

