Adele's sassy response to album competition with Ed Sheeran

Adele reacted hilariously to an open alum competition with fellow musician, Ed Sheeran.



During an interview with Heart radio, host Jamie Theakston revealed to Adele that Sheeran has an album “coming out at the same time”.

Suprised, Adele asked, "On the 19th?”

Theakston said, “Well not on the 19th, no, don’t panic.”

Adele laughed at responded, “I ain’t panicking, he can panic”.

Theakston and co-host Amanda Holden giggled along, before Holden added, “She’s going to smash it."

While speaking to host Zoe Ball in a different interview, Adele shared her album 30 was “bloody hard work” to make.

“I would sing things I didn’t even realise I was feeling or thinking,” she said.

“I can’t unlock a door for my mental health and take the key with me; I’ve got to leave it in the door for everyone else and I’m in a strong place now where I feel like I can put that vulnerability out.”

Ball replied, “Just you sharing a bit about the experience that you’ve been through will help so many other people.”