 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele's sassy response to album competition with Ed Sheeran

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Host Jamie Theakston revealed to Adele that Sheeran has an album 'coming out at the same time'

Adele reacted hilariously to an open alum competition with fellow musician, Ed Sheeran.

During an interview with Heart radio, host Jamie Theakston revealed to Adele that Sheeran has an album “coming out at the same time”.

 Suprised, Adele asked, "On the 19th?”

Theakston said, “Well not on the 19th, no, don’t panic.”

Adele laughed at responded, “I ain’t panicking, he can panic”.

Theakston and co-host Amanda Holden giggled along, before Holden added, “She’s going to smash it."

While speaking to host Zoe Ball in a different interview, Adele shared her album 30 was “bloody hard work” to make.

“I would sing things I didn’t even realise I was feeling or thinking,” she said.

“I can’t unlock a door for my mental health and take the key with me; I’ve got to leave it in the door for everyone else and I’m in a strong place now where I feel like I can put that vulnerability out.”

Ball replied, “Just you sharing a bit about the experience that you’ve been through will help so many other people.”

More From Entertainment:

Juliette Lewis speaks out against the darker side of Hollywood

Juliette Lewis speaks out against the darker side of Hollywood
Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal silver lining quarantine brought into their lives

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal silver lining quarantine brought into their lives
Red light, green cash: Squid Game helps revive Indonesian cafe

Red light, green cash: Squid Game helps revive Indonesian cafe
Kourtney Kardashian confirms engagement with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian confirms engagement with Travis Barker
Prince Charles commends William over commitment to environmental advocacy

Prince Charles commends William over commitment to environmental advocacy

Selena Gomez reveals how deleting social media apps ‘saved her life’

Selena Gomez reveals how deleting social media apps ‘saved her life’

Hollywood's biggest strike averted in last-minute talks

Hollywood's biggest strike averted in last-minute talks
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with opening take of $50mn

'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with opening take of $50mn
Priyanka Chopra dives into sea to remove all her stress, woos fans with amazing video

Priyanka Chopra dives into sea to remove all her stress, woos fans with amazing video
Drake tops Billboard 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake tops Billboard 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'
Johnny Depp receives massive love and support in Italy

Johnny Depp receives massive love and support in Italy

Sean Penn and Leila George part ways after one year of marriage

Sean Penn and Leila George part ways after one year of marriage

Latest

view all