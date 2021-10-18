 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
Web Desk

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal silver lining quarantine brought into their lives

Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Deschanel said she loved being at home with Scott for a longer period of time in 2020
 Deschanel said she 'loved' being at home with Scott for a longer period of time in 2020

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott revealed they became closer than ever during quarantine. 

Talking to PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Association Awards on Saturday, Deschanel said she "loved" being at home for a longer period of time in 2020. 

"When COVID first started I was like, 'OK, we have trampoline time and movie time,'" the New Girl actress revealed.

Scott agreed with Deschanel saying he enjoyed quarantine and learning about his new girlfriend's various talents. 

"Look at it this way, I'm stuck with someone who I'm madly in love with who's an amazing chef," he said, noting Deschanel makes a risotto cake that's "to die for."

"I don't know where this has been my whole life but it is amazing," he added. 

Scott went on to further reveal that quarantine made him realise how much he loves Deschanel.

"I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated," he said, "and I was like 'what?' So I think I'll hold onto this one."

