John Legend, Chrissy Teigen witness street musician performing ‘All of Me’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently enjoyed a day out in Boston's historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace and also enjoyed a street musician’s personal rendition of Legend’s All of Me song.



Even the musician himself expressed his feelings regarding the moment he noticed the singer and his wife walking along with the market and according to People magazine he was quoted saying, "I was just doing my normal gig playing a two-hour set, and obviously one of the most popular songs that I tend to sing is 'All of Me'."

The singer Rada (real name Rao) went on to say, "It felt like divine timing because when I chose to sing the song, I saw a man that looked like John Legend appear with a mask on."

