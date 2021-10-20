Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear

Hailey Bieber embraced a more masculine look as she rocked baggy grey menswear while running errands around Beverly Hills on Tuesday.



The 24-year-old supermodel suited up in a baggy grey jacket and matching slacks for her outing. She tossed on a loose tee with brown, black and olive green stripes. A gold necklace, rectangular sunglasses and tiny black Hermes bag tied things together.

She slicked her tresses out of her face and into a messy bun while keeping her face at a fresh-faced glow, rocking just a touch of lip balm and no other makeup.

Hailey Bieber was out after the release of her pop star husband Justin's new Amazon Prime documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.