Angelina Jolie turns heads in strapless gown as she hits red carpet premiere for Eternals

Angelina Jolie graced the red carpet premiere for her latest Marvel film, Eternals with kids in tow.

The 46-year-old actress chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere, posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh,.

The mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff," Jolie said of her and the kids' look on Monday night's red carpet.



Angelina Jolie rocked an olive green floor length, strapless gown that she paired with a string of bracelets, simple earrings and a silver lip cuff. Her matching pointed-toe heels could be seen peering out from the bottom of her gown.