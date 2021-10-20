 
Scott Disick 'feels like an outcast' after Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick seems to be keeping his distance from the Kardashian Jenner family since his ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker.

A source spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that the Flip It Like Disick star is feeling very distant from the famous family even though he is very much a part of it.

"The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever," the source said.

While Scott and Kourtney, who welcomed three kids over the span of their nine-year-old relationship, have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship, Scott is reportedly feeling low since he believed that he would eventually get back together with her. 

