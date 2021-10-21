 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber dominates MTV EMAs nominations with 8 nods

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Justin Bieber dominates MTV EMAs nominations with 8 nods

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber led the nominations for the 2021 MTV EMAs, with eight nods including one for Best Artist and he is up for Best Song twice.

Among Justin's potential haul is the coveted Best Artist accolade, which will see him go up against the likes of Doja Cat, who has six nominations.

The 27-year-old singer will also battle it out with Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd for the prize at the ceremony, which will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.

The star-studded ceremony will broadcast live on MTV UK on Sunday 14th November at 8pm.

Hailey Bieber's hubby will also face off against Ed and Doja Cat in the Best Pop category - which also includes BTS, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo - and he has two nods for Best Song.

Justin Bieber has a double category nod for his 'Peaches' track, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and his and The Kid LAROI's 'STAY'.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish gives sweet surprise to Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish gives sweet surprise to Daniel Craig
Kourtney Kardashian opens up on romantic proposal from Travis Barker, shares more engagement pics

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on romantic proposal from Travis Barker, shares more engagement pics
Victoria Beckham looks ultra glamorous as she enjoys family dinner with husband David and daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham looks ultra glamorous as she enjoys family dinner with husband David and daughter Harper
Emma Watson says Prince William's Earthshot Prize aims to incentivize change

Emma Watson says Prince William's Earthshot Prize aims to incentivize change
Queen Elizabeth's decision to cancel Northern Ireland trip not related to coronavirus: report

Queen Elizabeth's decision to cancel Northern Ireland trip not related to coronavirus: report
Queen Elizabeth won't step down as monarch: royal expert

Queen Elizabeth won't step down as monarch: royal expert

Actress Selma Blair's struggles with MS depicted in new documentary

Actress Selma Blair's struggles with MS depicted in new documentary
Scott Disick 'feels like an outcast' after Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick 'feels like an outcast' after Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement
Dr. Dre served divorce papers at grandmother's grave

Dr. Dre served divorce papers at grandmother's grave

Travis Barker treats fiance Kourtney Kardashian 'like a princess'

Travis Barker treats fiance Kourtney Kardashian 'like a princess'

Shanna Moakler sets record straight over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler sets record straight over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Dwayne Johnson shares advice for anyone ‘feeling immense pressure’

Dwayne Johnson shares advice for anyone ‘feeling immense pressure’

Latest

view all