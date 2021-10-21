 
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Meghan Markle reveals her and Prince Harry's reaction to Lilibet's birth

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

The former actress noted her family was fortunate enough to choose to stay home during the pandemic
Meghan Markle opened up about how she and Prince Harry reacted to daughter Lilibet's birth.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the couple was 'overwhelmed' in an open letter about paid family leave.

Addressing the US Congress, Meghan wrote, “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”

The former actress noted her family was fortunate enough to choose to stay home during the pandemic.

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she wrote. 

“In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line," Markle continued.

