Billie Eilish to release her first-ever fragrance: 'I always wanted this'

Thursday Oct 21 2021
Billie Eilish finally drops the news of her first-ever perfume launch which has been ‘a long time in the making’.

Eilish announced the news of the upcoming release during her most recent interview with Allure.

There she started off by admitting, "I had the idea [to create a fragrance] million years ago. I've always wanted to do this.”

While attempting to sum the fragrance into words the singer explained that her line isn’t supposed to be a traditional alluring scent at face value, but something that exudes sensuality through mental faculties.

The scent will be available exclusively on Billie Eilish Fragrances, according to the press release by PR Newswire. It will be sold for $68 a pop starting from November.

Eilish’s perfume was crafted by celeb-favourite company Parlux and, "I described in detail what it is that I wanted, what I loved idea-wise about it, how I wanted it to feel, the kind of warmth that I wanted it to have, and the memories that I have in the vanilla world."

“When they first sent me the sample to smell, I almost cried because it was so perfect," she told the outlet. "It was wild."

The gold chrome bottle itself is in parts inspired by Eilish’s favourite part of the human body, like the collarbone chest and neck. 

