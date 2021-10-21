BTS’ track ‘Friends’ confirmed as OST for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Marvel Entertainment has officially joined hands with BTS’ Jimin and V and intends to utilize their duet track Friends, as part of the official Eternals OST.



This news comes shortly after the internet blew into fits over the rumoured plans, released just days prior.



This news has been brought to light by a media outlet named The Direct and per their findings, The Walk Disney Company Korea intends to join hands with BTS for a collaboration.

For those unversed, the track was originally released as part of the boys’ Map of the Soul: 7 fourth studio album and is a B-side track that features the unlikely friendship between an alien and a human.

Friends is sung in partnership by both BTS’ Jimin and V and became one of their biggest hits since its release on March 12th 2020.

