Thursday Oct 21 2021
Tori Spelling papped ‘livid’ outside lawyer office after custody fallout

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Tori Spelling recently got papped being livid on the phone after leaving her lawyer’s office amid divorce and custody proceedings.

The entire ordeal seemed to be rather messy, as was apparent by Spelling’s demeanour and attitude.

The Messyness co-host was seen by paparazzi outside her car this Monday with a notepad in hand that contained comments about “custody,” “assets” and “support.”

The handwritten reminder seemed to point towards a messy and impending divorce hearing from her husband of 15 years, Dean Mc Dermott.

For those unversed, the couple has been facing rumours of marital strife for months prior.

The paparazzi photographs showcase Spelling yelling straight into a cellphone in a black suit.

In the photograph, she held a legal notepad, had on sunnies and had her hair pulled back into a slick ponytail.

The only visible accessory that modernized this conservative outfit was her chunky necklace.

