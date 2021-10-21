 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Simone Biles emotionally opens up about experiencing 'twisties'

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Simone Biles got candid about her personal struggles that she endured following her journey with gymnastics.

Speaking on the Today show, the 24-year-old spoke about how she felt when she pulled out of four of the five Tokyo Olympic Games after going through a case of the “twisties”.

It is a condition in which an athlete can lose out on their air awareness, risking serious injury when they land.

"I don't twist. I do ... my signature moves on the floor, but that's never affected me. Everything else just, like, weighs so heavy, and I watch the girls do it and it's just, it's not the same," she said.

"To do something that I've done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I've gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much," she responded as she held back tears. 

"But it's hard. I'm sorry. And I don't think people understand the magnitude of what I go through.

"For so many years, to go through everything that I've gone through, put on a front, I'm proud of myself and I'm happy I can be a leader for the survivors and bring courage to everybody speaking up,

"So I'm happy to be a voice for them. But we go through our own things. It's hard."

"The twisting once I got back will come back, but I'm still scared to do gymnastics," she added.

