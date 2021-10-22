Piers Morgan quits Life Stories after 12 years

Piers Morgan confirms he's quitting Life Stories after 12 years and will be replaced by friend Kate Garraway for the final three episodes of the series

The former Good Morning Britain anchor, 56, confirmed the news in a tweet on Thursday, where he revealed his time fronting over 100 shows had 'been a blast'

His close friend Kate, 54, will take over the final three episodes of the series as well as feature in her very own interview in what will be Piers' very last show

Announcing the news to his 8million Twitter followers, Piers told how he was quitting the ITV show in order to front his own global daily programme.