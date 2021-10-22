 
entertainment
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan quits Life Stories after 12 years

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Piers Morgan quits Life Stories after 12 years

Piers Morgan confirms he's quitting Life Stories after 12 years and will be replaced by friend Kate Garraway for the final three episodes of the series

The former Good Morning Britain anchor, 56, confirmed the news in a tweet on Thursday, where he revealed his time fronting over 100 shows had 'been a blast'

His close friend Kate, 54, will take over the final three episodes of the series as well as feature in her very own interview in what will be Piers' very last show

Announcing the news to his 8million Twitter followers, Piers told how he was quitting the ITV show in order to front his own global daily programme.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian reveals release date of new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show

Khloe Kardashian reveals release date of new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show
Beyonce drops new single 'Be Alive'

Beyonce drops new single 'Be Alive'
Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed

Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed
Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Queen Elizabeth urged to let Prince Charles become King regent

Queen Elizabeth urged to let Prince Charles become King regent

Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Full text of Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

Full text of Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

How Zooey Deschanel was close to being part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

How Zooey Deschanel was close to being part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Simone Biles emotionally opens up about experiencing 'twisties'

Simone Biles emotionally opens up about experiencing 'twisties'
Jennifer Aniston shares her favorite beauty looks of all time

Jennifer Aniston shares her favorite beauty looks of all time

Ray Fisher supports Ruby Rose after alleging toxic culture on Batwoman set

Ray Fisher supports Ruby Rose after alleging toxic culture on Batwoman set
So disturbing: Blake Lively calls out celebrity page for sharing photo of her kids

So disturbing: Blake Lively calls out celebrity page for sharing photo of her kids

Latest

view all