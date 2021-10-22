Angelina Jolie rejoices in the ‘gift’ of being a woman

Angelina Jolie recently wore her heart on her sleeve and issued an emotional plea to fans, reminding them about what a blessing it has been for her to have been born a woman.



Jolie presented her thoughts in a written speech for the Dolby Terrace, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

While the actor herself was unable to attend the event, due to a past covid-19 exposure scare, the night's MC read her speech aloud and added, “To every young girl listening, know this: It is a gift to be a woman.. That others may choose to suggest it is in any way less only shows their fear of your power.”

She also went on to say, “With women who were born in countries where the struggle for equality and rights is even more challenging than it is here. Women who know that what makes them different is what makes them beautiful and gives them even more to contribute. I feel truly honoured to be part of this sisterhood.”

“We’ve all felt quite small at times. We have all felt scared and alone and working in this business probably often felt valued for the wrong things or taken advantage of. Every woman has probably experienced double standards, abuse of power, and the lack of accountability, and has had to fight to stay soft and open.”

But it is important to remember, “For as much as we discuss inequality here, it is nothing compared to the limitations and abuse that women face in many other parts of the world. So while we fight here, we have to look outside of here to the women and girls who are refugees, who are stateless, who are facing hunger and violence and fighting every day for basic rights and respect.”