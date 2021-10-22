 
‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers

Player 001 from Squid Game is reportedly having a hard time trying to navigate the influx of job offers, calls and messages he’s been receiving since the show aired.

Player 001 Yeong-su Oh shared the plight of his confusion while speaking on the South Korean TV show How Do I Play.

There he was quoted saying, "'I feel like I'm floating on air. It makes me think, 'I need to calm down, organise my thoughts, and hold myself back right now.'"

"So many people have been contacting me, and because I don't have a manager to help me, it's hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I've been receiving, so my daughter has been helping me."

"Things have changed quite a bit. Even when I go out to a cafe or somewhere like that, I now have to be aware of [how I appear to others]. It's made me think, 'Being famous is tough, too.'"

