US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

Broadcast journalist Peter Allen has called on diplomats from the United States and the United Kingdom to intervene after Meghan Markle sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

The Duchess of Sussex called for the United States to provide paid family leave, confessing in an open letter to congressional leaders to feeling "overwhelmed" by the arrival of her daughter.



Peter Allen, while reacting to the letter on social media, said, "First time an English Royal title has been used to lobby politicians in a republic that won its independence from the Crown by violent revolution in 1776?."

He added, "The U.S. franchise of British Royalty is clearly out of control…Time for diplomats from both countries to intervene."

