Saturday Oct 23 2021
Victoria Beckham shows her love for husband David will never die

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Victoria Beckham has planted a kiss on her hubby David's cheek to show that the love is still strong for him even several yeas after marriage.

In the sweet image shared to Instagram on Friday, the couple were seen packing on the PDA as they enjoyed a relaxing 'date night' in California's wine country.

And Victoria Beckham showed that the love was still strong for husband David as she planted a kiss on his cheek during a family dinner - much to the embarrassment of children Cruz and Harper.

The stunning picture sees football legend David, 46, pulling a face as he's smooched by his fashion designer wife, 47, who looked chic in a cream jumper. Captioning the snap, David noted the affectionate moment didn't go down well with the pair's two youngest children who had accompanied them for dinner.

