 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

How Prince Philip would have reacted to Queen Elizabeth's recent health battle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalised for the first time in eight years, following a health scare

Royal expert Angela Levin revealed how Prince Philip would have reacted to Queen Elizabeth struggling with her health recently.

Levin said that the Duke of Edinburgh would have wanted the monarch to take a break from her professional commitments and attend fewer engagements. 

Philip, who died at the age of 99 back in April, would have taken the reigns and exercised a “bit of control," she said. 

The expert added that Philip would likely have said, “Look, stop it, don't go to so many engagements and relax a bit.”

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth canceled a planned trip to Northern Ireland after doctors advised her to rest. She was hospitalised for the first time in eight years, following the health scare.

Speaking of the news that the 95-year-old monarch underwent “preliminary investigations," Levin said the Queen was facing a “fight between her head and her body."

The news of Queen Elizabeth canceling her trip to Northern Ireland was shared by a palace spokesperson who revealed, “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report

‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report
Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud

Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud
Britney Spears rejoices on weight loss: ‘Nice to finally see results’

Britney Spears rejoices on weight loss: ‘Nice to finally see results’
Alec Baldwin shooting: what we know so far

Alec Baldwin shooting: what we know so far
Ryan Gosling to play Margot Robbie's Ken in new 'Barbie' movie

Ryan Gosling to play Margot Robbie's Ken in new 'Barbie' movie
Lori Loughlin 'thrilled' to shoot for TV show after serving jail term

Lori Loughlin 'thrilled' to shoot for TV show after serving jail term
Alec Baldwin was handed prop gun loaded with live rounds: police

Alec Baldwin was handed prop gun loaded with live rounds: police
Lil Nas X to give surprise performance at Electric Daisy Carnival

Lil Nas X to give surprise performance at Electric Daisy Carnival

Kristen Stewart shares longing to portray Princess Diana ‘empathetically’

Kristen Stewart shares longing to portray Princess Diana ‘empathetically’
James Corden shares how Adele got chewed wad of Céline Dion gum

James Corden shares how Adele got chewed wad of Céline Dion gum
Actors, filmmakers mourn death of Halyna Hutchins

Actors, filmmakers mourn death of Halyna Hutchins
Christina Aguilera shares ‘life journey’ in new Spanish single

Christina Aguilera shares ‘life journey’ in new Spanish single

Latest

view all