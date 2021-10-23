 
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Meghan Markle recently got called out by experts for ‘deliberately’ taking advantage of the newfound freedom she’s been granted since Megxit.

Royal commentator Richard Eden made this claim during his interview on the Palace Confidential podcast.

There he was quoted saying, "Mark my words, this is the start of a political career for the Duchess of Sussex.”

"I'm sure that the route will begin from here. There's always been a seemless path between lobbying and the political world and they've already started on that.”

"We've long-known that Meghan's been interested in politics, I think she would have found it very frustrating when she was an active member of the Royal Family that she couldn't speak out on issues.”

"She'd previously attacked Donald Trump as a misogynist and said other things about him and now she's free to do so and I think she's going to be taking advantage of that. There's going to be a lot more on this route I think."

