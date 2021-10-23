 
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Who is Halyna Hutchins?

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on Friday.

The US actor said he was fully cooperating with a police investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred."

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted.

Halyna Hutchins

Los Angeles-based Hutchins was selected as one of American Cinematographer´s Rising Stars of 2019, according to her website.

Originally from Ukraine, she grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, the website said.

The Ukraine foreign ministry said its consulate general in San Francisco was working with US authorities and speaking to Hutchins´ relatives "to provide the necessary consular and legal assistance."

Tributes to Hutchins poured in on social media.

"My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets," tweeted Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

"My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

The shooting took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location near Santa Fe which is popular with Hollywood filmmakers.

Movie sets usually have stringent rules over the use of prop weapons, but accidents have happened.

