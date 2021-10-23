 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted at Heathrow airport Hours after Queen Elizabeth was discharged from hospital.

UK's Daily Express reported that there is speculation that the royal couple may be leaving for Greece for the wedding of Princess Diana's godson, Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr.

The report said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge quashed fears about the Queen's health with their appearance. It said the couple was accompanied by their children at the airport.

Questions mounted on Friday about the health of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II after she had tests and spent a night in hospital, despite royal officials saying she was resting at home.

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday morning that she pulled out of a planned engagement in Northern Ireland and had been advised to rest on medical advice.

But royal officials conceded late on Thursday that she had in fact had "some preliminary investigations" in hospital on Wednesday, and stayed overnight, after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

More From Entertainment:

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting
Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow
Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins
'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins

'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins
‘Dune’ actor Jason Momoa reveals how he got role in the film

‘Dune’ actor Jason Momoa reveals how he got role in the film
Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir

Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir
Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in 'green' fashion

Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in 'green' fashion

Who is Halyna Hutchins?

Who is Halyna Hutchins?
Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum

Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum
James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US

James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US
Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom

Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom
Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report

Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report

Latest

view all