Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Sunday Oct 24, 2021
Priyanka Chopra takes to social media with her thoughts on the “tragic” and “shocking” death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Priyanka delivered her ‘horrified’ thoughts in a post to Instagram Stories that showcased a breathtaking candid and black-and-white snap of the filmmaker.
The post read, “I am so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her.”