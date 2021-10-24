 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Priyanka Chopra takes to social media with her thoughts on the “tragic” and “shocking” death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Priyanka delivered her ‘horrified’ thoughts in a post to Instagram Stories that showcased a breathtaking candid and black-and-white snap of the filmmaker.

The post read, “I am so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her.”

Check it out below:

 
Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins


More From Entertainment:

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting
Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game

Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game
Tarek El Moussa ties the knot with Heather Rae Young in ethereal ceremony

Tarek El Moussa ties the knot with Heather Rae Young in ethereal ceremony
Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival top prize

Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival top prize
‘Inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects’ after ‘Rust’ incident

‘Inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects’ after ‘Rust’ incident
Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal

Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting
Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

Latest

view all