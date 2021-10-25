 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals

Angelina Jolie dazzled in a metallic silver gown as she attended the star-studded 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of her new film Eternals with daughters Shiloh and Zahara in the Italian capital on Sunday evening.

The Hollywood superstar once again claimed the spotlight with her chic appearance at the lavish ceremony, which was attended by several film stars and other showbiz personalities.

Jolie was accompanied by daughters Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, as she greeted a wave of photographers after making her way onto the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals

The 46-year-old inevitably commanded attention as she rocked a bold silver dress with a distinctive strapless detail during the latest promotional pitstop for her new Marvel adventure.

Angelina Jolie's shimmering strapless gown clung to her phenomenal frame and boasted a subtle train as well as faux-wrap detailing. Both daughters looked smashing in their red-carpet attire, with Zahara opting for a white, Grecian-inspired gown while Shiloh chose a black knee-length frock teamed with yellow animal print high-tops.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19
Halyna Hutchins' father does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughter's death

Halyna Hutchins' father does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughter's death
Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK
Halyna Hutchins husband pens touching note to late wife on social media

Halyna Hutchins husband pens touching note to late wife on social media

Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report

Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report
Jamie Lynn Spears shares her parents' reaction to teenage pregnancy: 'I know a doctor'

Jamie Lynn Spears shares her parents' reaction to teenage pregnancy: 'I know a doctor'
Tilly Ramsay fires back after radio show host calls her 'chubby'

Tilly Ramsay fires back after radio show host calls her 'chubby'
Alec Baldwin-fired prop gun reportedly contained real bullet on Rust set

Alec Baldwin-fired prop gun reportedly contained real bullet on Rust set
Kim Kardashian's stalker busted, charged with $150k bail

Kim Kardashian's stalker busted, charged with $150k bail

Latest

view all