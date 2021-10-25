Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals

Angelina Jolie dazzled in a metallic silver gown as she attended the star-studded 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of her new film Eternals with daughters Shiloh and Zahara in the Italian capital on Sunday evening.

The Hollywood superstar once again claimed the spotlight with her chic appearance at the lavish ceremony, which was attended by several film stars and other showbiz personalities.

Jolie was accompanied by daughters Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, as she greeted a wave of photographers after making her way onto the red carpet.



The 46-year-old inevitably commanded attention as she rocked a bold silver dress with a distinctive strapless detail during the latest promotional pitstop for her new Marvel adventure.

Angelina Jolie's shimmering strapless gown clung to her phenomenal frame and boasted a subtle train as well as faux-wrap detailing. Both daughters looked smashing in their red-carpet attire, with Zahara opting for a white, Grecian-inspired gown while Shiloh chose a black knee-length frock teamed with yellow animal print high-tops.